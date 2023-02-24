Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. set to host learning and exploration camp for elementary kids

Campers will have the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, physics, design engineering and art. (Photo of children working on projects at Camp Invention.)(WECT)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County School District will be hosting a science, technology and engineering camp open to students in kindergarten through the 6th grade.

At Camp Invention, older students are being given the opportunity to get community service hours through this event if they exceed the 6th-grade level.

Students that are at the 7th-grade through the 9th-grade level can be trained as leadership interns. Students from 10th grade through 12th grade will be leading the convention.

They will be joined by the National Inventors Hall of Fame.

Campers will have the opportunity to learn about science, technology, engineering, physics, design engineering and art.

Campers will also be subject to creating events, transforming robots and being introduced to business and entrepreneur skills through financial decision-making.

This event will take place June 5th through June 9th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Colquitt County High School.

Each camper has to pay a fee of $260, or campers may come at 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for an additional $100 for an extra camp day.

Registration is now open for a limited time. For more information, visit their website here, or call (800) 968- 4332.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

