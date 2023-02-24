Ask the Expert
Bishop gets funding for Albany Tech to address nursing shortage

Congressman Sanford Bishop secured federal funding for the technical college.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Technical College will get $1 million in federal funding to address the nursing shortage in Southwest Georgia.

Congressman Sanford Bishop secured federal funding for the technical college.

The college will use the funding to “recruit individuals into allied health professions with the overall goal of addressing the nursing shortage throughout Southwest Georgia.”

“These federal funds will help Albany Technical College direct people into much-needed and well-paying health care jobs. Public and individual health relies on doctors, nurses, and a wide web of medical professionals working together to care for patients. The recent pandemic only highlighted the many opportunities and great need we have for healthcare workers in Southwest Georgia,” Bishop said. “I am glad that I could support Albany Technical College’s effort to meet people in the communities in which they live so that we can train more medical professionals near where they live and where they are most needed.”

Albany Tech President Dr. Emmett Griswold said Bishop’s support and advocacy for Southwest Georgia is unwavering.

“This funding will enable us to bridge the gap between potential students and post-secondary educational opportunities available in southwest Georgia while providing much-needed support for students, their families, and the healthcare industry in economically distressed communities. We are proud to be able to use this funding to equip students with the skills and credentials needed to secure gainful employment and become self-sustaining citizens,” Griswold said.

Bishop’s office said the funding will be used for “community outreach by purchasing a recruitment vehicle and staffing the unit to travel within Albany Technical College’s seven-county service delivery area and recruit potential students for allied health programs,” like nursing and phlebotomy.

