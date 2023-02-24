Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Biden ready to run, first lady says

First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day,...
First lady Jill Biden arrives in Nairobi, Kenya, on Friday as part of a a five-day, two-country visit to Africa.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — U.S. first lady Jill Biden gave one of the clearest indications yet that President Joe Biden will run for a second term, telling The Associated Press in an exclusive interview on Friday that there’s “pretty much” nothing left to do but figure out the time and place for the announcement.

Although Biden has long said that it’s his intention to seek reelection, he has yet to make it official, and he’s struggled to dispel questions about whether he’s too old to continue serving as president. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term.

“He says he’s not done,” the first lady said in Nairobi, the second and final stop of her five-day trip to Africa. “He’s not finished what he’s started. And that’s what’s important.”

She added: “How many times does he have to say it for you to believe it?”

Biden aides have said an announcement is likely to come in April, after the first fundraising quarter ends, which is around the time that President Barack Obama officially launched his reelection campaign.

The first lady has long been described as a key figure in Biden’s orbit as he plans his future.

“Because I’m his wife,” she laughed.

But she brushed off the question about whether she has the deciding vote on whether the president runs for reelection.

“Of course he’ll listen to me, because we’re a married couple,” she said. But, she added later, “he makes up his own mind, believe me.”

__

Associated Press writer Chris Megerian contributed to this report from Washington.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Darlene Superville has covered the White House and first ladies since 2009 and is co-author, with AP Executive Editor Julie Pace, of a 2022 biography of Jill Biden.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
Coroner James Lumpkin said the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was...
Lineworker killed in Turner Co. accident identified
Frankie Alba holds identical twin boys Levi and Luka while Britney Alba holds identical twin...
Couple welcomes rare set of twins shortly after first pregnancy with twins
The store was evacuated early Thursday afternoon.
Albany Loves gas station evacuated, crews cleaning up chemical spill
Photos of vehicle break in suspects Mahenique Parks (left) and Robert Parker (right).
Albany men wanted in connection to vehicle break-ins across Georgia

Latest News

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. Food...
FDA’s tobacco unit pledges reset after criticism
On the stand Thursday, Alex Murdaugh talks about finding his son Paul dead.
LIVE: Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new story detail
Ivan Dmytriiev is a refugee from Ukraine
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
17-year-old Ukrainian refugee on how music unites
Kamal Rahm, 3, of Carlsbad, enjoys the snow at Yucaipa Community Park in Yucaipa, Calif., on...
Snow, rain slam California as Michigan shivers without power