APD finds new leads in 2009 murder case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) has new leads in a cold homicide case from 2009.

In 2009, a 46-year-old woman by the name of Yolanda Roundtree was murdered in her home at Wild Pines Apartments on Sands Drive.

Katie Freeman, the victim’s daughter, found her dead.

Detective Terrance Bryant with APD said they’ve established new evidence that will be sent out to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for DNA testing.

Bryant and Freeman said they have relied heavily on help from the community.

“You may get away with one or two crimes, but eventually, you’re going to get caught,” Bryant said. “And I plead to anyone that is committing crimes or is thinking about committing crimes, please do not. You’re not only affecting the actual victim but their loved ones as well that are affected behind these types of crimes.”

Roundtree was a beloved grandmother at the time of her passing.

Freeman said she was in her twenties when she lost her mother. And that growing up without her has been an emotional rollercoaster.

“It’s been 13 long years and I want the killer caught,” Freeman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100 or Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

