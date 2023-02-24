Albany community center receives $5M in funding for housing development in weather-affected areas

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany community center has received millions in state funds for housing development after severe weather has affected the area.

The $5 million was part of a federal grant given to the Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center and was presented by Rep. Sanford Bishop.

The funding was part of a joint effort between Rep. Bishop, Senator Jon Ossoff and Senator Raphael Warnock, according to a statement from Bishop’s office.

Hurricane Michael and other severe weather events prompted the lawmakers to push to get the funding.

“Housing is a basic need upon which an individual’s and family’s success and wellbeing depends. It is crucial to health, education, and work stability. When widespread disaster strikes – floods, hurricanes, tornadoes – families and communities are hard-pressed for resources to recover when there is so much simultaneous need,” Congressman Bishop said in a statement.

