Thursday marks 3 years since Ahmaud Arbery slaying
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thursday marks three years since Ahmaud Arbery was chased down and tragically killed in a coastal Georgia town.
The three white men convicted of killing Arbery are now serving life in prison. Travis and Greg McMichael have no possibility of parole.
Arbery was shot and killed in Brunswick, Georgia on Feb. 23, 2020. The incident sparked outrage across the county.
Cellphone video of the incident showed Travis and Gregory McMichael chasing Arbery through a neighborhood. The two men cornered the 25-year-old with their pickup truck before Travis McMichael shot Arbery with a shotgun.
William Bryan helped chase Arbery and recorded the shooting on his cell phone.
On Thursday, several state lawmakers will take part in a run to honor Arbery’s memory. The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Atlanta BeltLine’s west side entrance.
