South Health District recognized by Valdosta Divine 9

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health was recognized by the National Pan-Hellenic Council Valdosta Alumni Chapter, Valdosta Divine 9.

Divine 9 President Ronald Skrine, Sr. and Treasurer James Dean, Jr. gave two plaques to the health district on Wednesday.

One plaque recognized South Health District as a whole and the second recognized District Health Director Dr. William Grow.

The South Health District was recognized for its work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are tremendously thankful to the Valdosta Divine 9 for this acknowledgment,” Grow said. “We joined public health, not for recognition, but because we love our communities, and we want to serve them. This token of appreciation means a lot to myself and our incredible staff and is a wonderful reminder that our hard work is noticed and valued.”

