Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

South Health District recognized by Valdosta Divine 9

Pictured left to right: Ronald Skrine Sr., President Valdosta Divine 9, NPHC and Member of Phi...
Pictured left to right: Ronald Skrine Sr., President Valdosta Divine 9, NPHC and Member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity; Dr. William R. Grow, District Health Director South Health District; James Dean Jr., Treasurer Valdosta Divine 9, NPHC and Member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity.(Source: South Health District)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The South Health District of the Georgia Department of Public Health was recognized by the National Pan-Hellenic Council Valdosta Alumni Chapter, Valdosta Divine 9.

Divine 9 President Ronald Skrine, Sr. and Treasurer James Dean, Jr. gave two plaques to the health district on Wednesday.

One plaque recognized South Health District as a whole and the second recognized District Health Director Dr. William Grow.

The South Health District was recognized for its work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are tremendously thankful to the Valdosta Divine 9 for this acknowledgment,” Grow said. “We joined public health, not for recognition, but because we love our communities, and we want to serve them. This token of appreciation means a lot to myself and our incredible staff and is a wonderful reminder that our hard work is noticed and valued.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m.
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuesday Liberty Expressway crash
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.
Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened...
Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines

Latest News

Gage Desmyther, a student at Shiver Elementary School, has been competing in motocross...
Grady Co. Schools congratulates child motocross competitor
Coroner James Lumpkin said the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was...
Lineworker killed in Turner Co. accident identified
FILE PHOTO
Family’s hunt for justice continues three years after Ahmaud Arbery was murdered
The three white men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man in Georgia,...
Thursday marks 3 years since Ahmaud Arbery slaying