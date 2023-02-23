SGMC seeing success with new heart valve program

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The doctors at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) have collaborated with professionals to bring its new Structural Heart Center to life and are seeing success with the new center.

The first transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) was performed in May.

Cardiothoracic Surgeon Dr. Randall Brown showed appreciation to the professionals and patients.

Said Brown: “The collaborative dedication between our administration, medical staff, and the hospital staff in the development and execution of the TAVR/Structural Heart Program has been incredible, this collaboration signifies SGMC`s commitment to world-class cardiac care.”

SGMC officials said at the center, there are now more efficient and less invasive procedures for those exposed to heart valve problems.

Since the first operation, Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Luke Seabolt and Brown have conducted a total of 20 aortic valve replacements. This procedure consists of the replacement of a non-working aortic valve through bilateral catheters in the difference between regular open heart surgery and chest invasion.

The outcome of this procedure creates a vast recovery time for patients and has other benefits, like a smaller incision, lower risk of complications, and shorter hospitalization, SGMC officials said. Hospitalization can be as short as undergoing a one-time overnight stay.

The conclusion of an operation is based on the evaluation formed by TAVR.

Seibolt said after two years of building this program, the end result has been connected to hard work, leadership, and dedication from a collaborative team.

For more information about the only regional open-heart program, structural heart center, and electrophysiology program, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.