More unseasonably warm temperatures

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine and more spring-like spring warmth on a late winter day. Wednesday’s highs in the low to mid 80s were about 15-20° above average. Tonight, clouds return as lows drop only into the mid to upper 60s for a very mild start Thursday.

Cloudy Thursday morning with a few areas of light rain otherwise mostly cloudy with near record warmth as highs top low-mid 80s.

Few changes Friday through the weekend. Look for more clouds than sunshine while temperatures remain above average with lows low-upper 60s and highs low-mid 80s.

Next week a slight chance for rain returns late Monday into early Tuesday. Nothing widespread but it comes with a slight drop in temperatures. Lows drop into the 50s while highs return to the upper 70s into midweek.

