Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

More unseasonably warm temperatures

Video from WALB
By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine and more spring-like spring warmth on a late winter day. Wednesday’s highs in the low to mid 80s were about 15-20° above average. Tonight, clouds return as lows drop only into the mid to upper 60s for a very mild start Thursday.

Cloudy Thursday morning with a few areas of light rain otherwise mostly cloudy with near record warmth as highs top low-mid 80s.

Few changes Friday through the weekend. Look for more clouds than sunshine while temperatures remain above average with lows low-upper 60s and highs low-mid 80s.

Next week a slight chance for rain returns late Monday into early Tuesday. Nothing widespread but it comes with a slight drop in temperatures. Lows drop into the 50s while highs return to the upper 70s into midweek.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines
When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.

Latest News

Unseasonably warm 80s
First Alert Weather 6pm Wednesday Feb 22
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Clouds hold as spring-like warmth builds