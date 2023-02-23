Ask the Expert
Leesburg receives over $900K for wastewater treatment plant project

The wastewater improvements are aimed at further developing Leesburg’s businesses.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Leesburg received nearly $1 million towards developing equipment at its wastewater treatment facility.

The wastewater improvements are aimed at further developing Leesburg’s businesses.

U.S. Representative Sanford Bishop helped secure the money and presented the $949,146 in funding to city officials. The federal funding is part of a clean water project in the area.

The funds are intended for the installation of a pump station, clean water lines and an ultraviolet treatment system, according to a statement from Bishop’s office.

The new equipment is also intended to help develop event and recreation areas, businesses and housing.

“We are so excited that our wastewater project has been approved. This project is needed in our small community to develop a Recreation and Agricultural Events Center on the 100-acre site located on the US19 Bypass,” said Leesburg Mayor Billy Breeden. “This also will open up commercial and residential opportunities that can grow the west side of town. We appreciate the continued support the City of Leesburg receives from Representative Sanford Bishop.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

