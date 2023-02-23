Ask the Expert
Jimmy Carter: A humanitarian leader with humble beginnings

Locals reflect on Jimmy Carter's humble South Georgia beginnings
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been a sight to see on Wednesday — people coming in from everywhere into Plains to see just where Jimmy Carter, the 36th president of the United States, was born and raised.

Many say it was the humbling streets of Plains where Carter learned to be the man he is today.

Carter was born on Oct. 1, 1924, and grew up on his family farm three miles outside of Plains.

Allene Haugabook has watched Carter go from a small town to the White House — doing it all without changing who he was.

“He’s frugal, he’s faithful, he’s a hard worker,” Haugabook said.

Those characteristics alone are what is drawing many people to Carter’s story of resilience and willingness to give back. That same story can be seen everywhere in Plains.

“People will continue to come back to Plains and I think that’s the way he would have wanted it,” Haugabook said.

Carter’s humanitarian work is why people like Morris Parker traveled from Alabama to Plains to see where the longest-living president grew up.

“I voted for Jimmy Carter back in the days when he was running for president. To me, it means a lot. It lets me know for someone who came from a small community like this, you can be and do whatever you want to do,” Parker said.

Visitors have not only gotten to see Carter’s childhood home but also the former Plains High School where he attended and the downtown area where you can find plenty of Carter memorabilia.

If this week has proven anything, it’s that his legacy and story will timelessly live on.

