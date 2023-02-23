Green scores 23, Broome 19 as Auburn beats Ole Miss 78-74

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 13 of his 23 points in the final six minutes — including going 6 for 6 from the free-throw line in the final 30 seconds — and Johni Broome scored 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting to help Auburn beat Mississippi 78-74 Wednesday night after blowing a 12-point second-half lead.

Jaylin Williams added 12 points for Auburn (19-9, 9-6) and Allen Flanigan had 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Green hit Williams on a back-door cut for a two-hand dunk, converted a three-point play and then made a layup before Broome made back-to-back baskets and Green added another layup that capped a 13-4 run that gave the Tigers the lead for good at 70-64 with 3:38 to play.

James White — who went into the game shooting just 15.8% (3 of 19) from 3-point range — made his second 3 of the game to cut Mississippi's deficit to 74-73 with 14 seconds left but Green made four foul shots to seal it.

Auburn had lost four of its last five and six of eight.

Matthew Murrell led the Rebels with 23 points. Myles Burns had 14 points, six rebounds and six steals and White finished with 13-points on 5-of-9 shooting, 2 of 2 from 3-point range. Burns has 66 steals this season.

Zep Jasper and Flanigan hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give Auburn its biggest lead at 46-34 with 18:10 left in the game and Flanigan threw down a dunk to give the Tigers a 10-point lead with 13:28 remaining. The Tigers went 0 for 5 from the field and committed three turnovers as Ole Miss scored 15 of the next 17 points — including seven by Murrell — to take a 60-57 lead with 8:52 to go.

Ole Miss (10-18, 2-13 SEC) has lost four games in a row and nine of its last 10. The Rebels have just two wins in 17 games since beating Temple 63-55 on Dec. 17.

Auburn outscored the Rebels 22-20 from the free-throw line despite shooting eight fewer foul shots than Ole Miss (32).

Ole Miss plays Saturday at home against LSU

Auburn travels to play at Kentucky on Saturday

