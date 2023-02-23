Former Carter peanut owners speak on the business and Jimmy Carter’s legacy

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign high on a warehouse is the only remaining part of the Carter Peanut Seed business that visitors to Plains might be able to recognize.

David and Mandy Young returned to Plains six years ago, and own the historic property. David was born and raised in Plains. His family and the Carter family’s history goes way back.

“My great-granddad actually owned a cotton warehouse right across the road. Here in the late 1800′s. Early 1900′s. He was the mayor of Plains in 1907. Of course, Jimmy’s dad owned a warehouse right next door. So yes, it goes back three generations for me.”

Now the Youngs own the Buffalo Peanut Company, with headquarters and a hardware store on Rosalyn Carter Trail, right off the town square.

“We bought William’s Warehouse. And also able to buy Plains Peanut and Grain. Which was what Carter’s warehouse was. So yes, we have Billy and Jimmy’s old office and their big warehouse and a lot of their property. Which we put together with the Williams. And now we are just running it as Buffalo Peanut Company,” David Young said.

David and Mandy Young are sharing that history with the many tourists now in Plains.

“I love tourists. I love when tourists come. That’s what we do here. We make peanut seeds primarily. So I took them and showed them how that process. I spent about 45 minutes with these ladies that I didn’t even know. They were from up north somewhere I think,” Mandy Young said.

“Yes, it’s a lot of fun. Yes, it takes some time, but you are always happy someone is interested in what you are doing. Appreciate what you are doing,” David Young said.

The Youngs say they bought the businesses to keep them locally owned, and keep that history and their employees protected.

“We take a lot of pride in putting it back like it was. Like it has been,” David Young said. ”Because that is what Plains is known for? Peanuts.”

The Youngs say they love being a part of the Plains and Jimmy Carter story, with great admiration for Jimmy’s life.

