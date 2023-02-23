Ask the Expert
Family’s hunt for justice continues three years after Ahmaud Arbery was murdered

By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Ahmaud Arbery was killed three years ago this Thursday.

Last year, the Georgia legislature signed a resolution to make Feb. 23 officially “Ahmaud Arbery Day.”

Arbery’s aunt, Diane Jackson, said today is a tough day for the entire family and is asking for prayers as they reflect on the past three years since his murder.

The three men have already been convicted and sentenced to life in prison for the state’s murder case and the federal hate crimes case. However, Arbery’s family said they are still trying to get justice because they are still waiting for the former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson to be in court on charges of hindering the police investigation in Arbery’s murder.

Johnson was scheduled to be in court back in December – but the hearing was delayed due to a conflict. The Attorney General’s Office says there has not yet been a new date set.

Johnson said this is very frustrating and they just want some answers.

“It ain’t going to help us none, but we want to know that people can own up to what they are doing right and wrong in our law enforcement system, stuff like this can’t keep happening. If you did it this time, who is to say you are not going to do it again and how many times have you did it before Ahmaud,” Johnson said.

Jackie Johnson has denied any wrongdoing in the handling of Arbery’s case. But his family said they are a family of fighters and will not stop fighting until they feel they have 100 percent justice.

