Did you know Jimmy Carter took classes at ABAC?

ABAC professionals discuss Jimmy Carter`s accomplishments and impacts
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - President Jimmy Carter took courses sponsored by ABAC long before he became involved in politics.

He took a class on pesticide use and fertilizers. The staff described him to be a peanut farmer from Plains that always wanted the latest and most up-to-date information.

Dr. Mark Kistler, ABAC dean of agriculture, said those same courses are helping students prepare for post-graduation life.

“We’ve always been known for hands-on learning and so our students, when they leave here, they are work ready because they learn the principles in class but then they are also able to implement those principles out on our farm.,” Kistler said.

In 2014, Carter addressed students at ABAC on how voting and politics have changed since he was in office. Prior to that, he visited ABAC in 2011 when he opened an exhibit at the Georgia Museum of Agriculture and Historic Village titled “Jimmy Carter: Georgia’s Native Son.”

“Three years ago, the alumni association made him an honorary alumnus, so we are very proud of that we’ve had deep roots with President Carter and his farm in planes,” Kistler said.

William Garvin is a fourth-year student at ABAC majoring in wildlife. Garvin said he and others involved in the wildlife program have helped refurbish some of Carter’s wood duck boxes at his home in Plains.

“ABAC in no regard is a really big school. So to be able to say that we’ve had a president that attended our college just really fills me with some school pride,” Garvin said.

Other students told WALB News 10 they admire Carter’s willingness to always come back to ABAC to teach and inspire them.

