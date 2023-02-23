Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Coroner: Lineworker dies in Turner County accident

Coroner James Lumpkin says the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was...
Coroner James Lumpkin says the worker was on Bussey Road Wednesday afternoon when he was fatally injured.(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A lineworker died after an accident while on the job Wednesday afternoon, according to the Turner County coroner.

Coroner James Lumpkin says the worker was on Bussey Road when he was fatally injured.

Irwin EMC, who the man was working for at the time, said that he was changing a power pole when the injury occurred.

The name of the worker is yet to be released as the family is still being contacted. The man is confirmed to be from Georgia.

His body has been sent for an autopsy to be performed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner Office in Macon.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is involved and will begin investigating the incident soon, Coroner Lumpkin said.

We will update this article with more information once we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police...
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines
When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.

Latest News

Power crews working to fix a snapped power pole in Albany.
Albany businesses hurt by recent power outage
Photo of Sanford Bishop presenting the $2 million check to the Albany branch of the Medical...
Albany branch of the Medical College of Georgia receives $2M grant
In 2019, The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Unit was renovated and the Carters became honorary...
Jimmy Carter’s impact felt in Boys and Girls clubs across Southwest Ga.
Jimmy Carter’s impact felt in Boys and Girls clubs across Southwest Ga.
Jimmy Carter’s impact felt in Boys and Girls clubs across Southwest Ga.