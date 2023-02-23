Coroner: Lineworker dies in Turner County accident

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - A lineworker died after an accident while on the job Wednesday afternoon, according to the Turner County coroner.

Coroner James Lumpkin says the worker was on Bussey Road when he was fatally injured.

Irwin EMC, who the man was working for at the time, said that he was changing a power pole when the injury occurred.

The name of the worker is yet to be released as the family is still being contacted. The man is confirmed to be from Georgia.

His body has been sent for an autopsy to be performed at the Georgia Bureau of Investigations Medical Examiner Office in Macon.

Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is involved and will begin investigating the incident soon, Coroner Lumpkin said.

We will update this article with more information once we receive it.

