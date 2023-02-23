Ask the Expert
Baby, man injured in separate Albany shootings

By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A baby and a man were injured in Albany shootings at separate homes on Tuesday, according to an Albany police report. All five house shootings happened in a single day.

The incident where the child was shot happened in the 1300 block of W. Waddell Avenue.

An APD officer saw the child, whose age is currently unknown, with an injury to their ear.

One of the child’s guardians, who was inside the home during the shooting, said the child was asleep in the same bed they were in when they were stuck.

Police described the child’s guardian as “irate” while they were being questioned.

A shooting in the 1300 block of Avalon Avenue left a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, an Albany officer reported. He was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

Another shooting in the 500 block of Williard Avenue caused the victims inside to crawl on the floor and retreat from gunfire as it went through multiple rooms.

See the map below for the locations of the Albany shootings on Tuesday.

In all of the five shooting reports, APD did not list anyone as being arrested in connection to them.

WALB has reached out for more information on these shootings. We will provide updates once we receive more information.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

