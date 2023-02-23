Ask the Expert
Albany businesses hurt by recent power outage

The power outage happened Saturday and several other businesses were impacted.
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany businesses are still recovering after a power outage over the weekend. And they say they’ve missed out on thousands of dollars.

On Saturday, WALB covered power crews working to fix a snapped power pole on Westover Boulevard near Dawson Road.

We’re told it was caused by an early morning car crash.

Quinetta Hall with Q’s Bakery says her nearby store was out of business for three days because most of the items she used to run her business are refrigerated.

Photo of Q's Bakery.
Photo of Q's Bakery.(WALB)

She says she lost over $2,000 because of the outage.

Other shops in the shopping center as well as businesses on Dawson Road were also impacted. But Hall says she is continuing to press forward.

“The community has been very kind to me and lots of people reached out to me. And I just love how the community came together to help local small businesses here,” Hall said. “All the business on this strip and Dawson Road and around were impacted and since this incident has happened, I have put together a backup plan for other refrigerators if the power goes out again.”

Quinetta Hall is the Q’s Bakery owner.
Quinetta Hall is the Q’s Bakery owner.(WALB)

Hall says this power outage has caused her to start to think of backup plans in case anything like this happens again.

