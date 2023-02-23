Albany branch of the Medical College of Georgia receives $2M grant

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany campus of the Medical College of Georgia (MCG) - August University has been been awarded a grant for $2 million.

The grant comes as part of Southwest Georgia Representative Sanford Bishop’s push to educate more physicians in rural Georgia, per a statement.

The funding for the Southwest Campus of the MCG is intended for the building of a primary care workforce training hub.

“We’re currently facing a crisis-level physician shortage throughout the nation, and the lack of providers in rural settings is especially acute. We share Congressman Bishop’s commitment to Southwest Georgia and know how important it is to ensure this area has plenty of physicians in the future,” Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.