Valdosta leaders battling city litter problems

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Litter is one problem the City of Valdosta is working to mitigate to make the Azalea City a better place to live.

‘Love where you Live’ is the city’s motto they use to try and get residents, businesses, and organizations involved in making Valdosta a cleaner city.

“We want everybody to love where you live and combat the litter,” Anthony Musgrove, City of Valdosta public works administrator, said. “The city gets beat down a lot of times because people think we’re not doing anything, but we’ve gone the extra mile putting these trash cans out. It’s very important that everyone pitches in and help pick up the litter that’s out and about.”

Anthony Musgrove is the public works administrator for the City of Valdosta. (Source: WALB)

Bobby McKenzie is one resident who advocates keeping litter out of the waterways here in Valdosta. He said he doesn’t feel there are enough trash cans in the city.

“The litter problem is really bad. Most people don’t see it on the roadways, but it comes off these parking lots,” Mckenzie said. “It’s been repeated through several instances to have trash cans strategically placed in a parking lot. If you drive through this parking lot, you’ll see not one single trash can in this parking lot.”

Musgrove said once a month, the city identifies a hotspot area. Then every department pitches in to pick up the litter in that area.

“What we do is kind of look at an area where they may be a lot of potential renters or an area that has excess blight— which is litter. Yesterday the ride-away crews went out in the one for this month and collected a lot of trash,” Musgrove said.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, the City of Valdosta will host its Adopt-A-Road cleanup from 9 a.m.-noon. The cleanup will start at North Lee Street and end on East Gordon Street.

Some Valdosta residents feel some of their waterways are being neglected — allowing tons of litter to build up and flow into several different rivers.

Bobby McKenzie is an advocate fighting against litter in Valdosta. He and several other volunteers have been picking up litter for years. (Source: WALB)

City Engineer Benjamin O’Dowd said 90% of the garbage that flows downstream is trash thrown out along major roadways.

“Ultimately, I would love it if people took a little bit more care for their environment. But things that we can do to help mitigate the flow of litter downstream,” O’Dowd said. “We’ve had some significant issues with litter infiltrating into this pond on Lee Street. And so, we’re currently beta testing a stormwater trash trap that gives us a more permanent robust solution.”

Stormwater runoff carries roadway litter into waterways. McKenzie, who has been cleaning waterways in Lowndes County for years said he has converted several of his kayaks to trash barges because the litter is that bad.

“The litter down on this creek bank down here will actually get into the river and wash down 30 river miles downstream on the Withlacoochee River. So, putting those mitigation tools and having something in the water that can catch the debris that escapes the stormwater system will help,” McKenzie said.

O’Dowd said he would love to create more systems like the one on Lee Street to mitigate the issue, but they must be strategically placed.

“Proof of concept is really important to me. One thing that is important to me also is flood risk mitigation,” O’Dowd said. “I don’t want to capture litter but, in the process, create a damming effect that floods upstream properties. So I’m very careful about the implementation of these systems.”

Stormwater runoff is the only major source of water pollution that is increasing in many parts of the United States, according to the National Municipal of Stormwater Alliance.

