Tifton welcomes a new city manager

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Friendly City has a new manager in town. And her name is Emily Beeman.

She has been the interim city manager for Tifton for several months after the previous city manager left to take on a new role. She says since she’s already been in the role, she’s ready to take on the official full responsibility of the city manager’s office.

“My first six months in the role would be continuing what I’ve been doing as the interim city manager for the city of Tifton. Providing support for the 150 employees that we have and the 17,000 people in the community that are supporting and are looking for the City of Tifton for direction.” Beeman Added

The city manager’s role is to oversee the entire operation of the city. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says the city manager is the one that keeps all of the departments and employees moving forward on a daily basis.

“We’re really excited to have Emily on board as our new city manager. Her enthusiasm, her vision for the future, her willingness to serve this community is what really sold us on her.” Smith said.

Beeman has been actively involved in the Tifton community for many years. Just recently, she assisted law enforcement with the decision to add more lighting and increase safety precautions at Fulwood Park.

She says she plans to work with departments in town, to maintain the financial and structural parts of the city.

Beeman hopes Tifton will continue to grow bigger than it is now.

