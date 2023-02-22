Ask the Expert
Albany men wanted in connection to vehicle break-ins across Georgia

Photos of vehicle break in suspects Mahenique Parks (left) and Robert Parker (right).
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for two men wanted for vehicle break-ins, including police vehicles, across Georgia.

Robert Parker, 24, is wanted for entering automobiles, fraud and interfering with government property.

Mahenique Parks, 24, is wanted for entering automobiles and interfering with government property.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous by police.

Both Parker and Park’s last known addresses were on the east side of Albany.

Parks stands 5′11 and weighs 140 pounds. Parker is 5′06 and weighs 134 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

