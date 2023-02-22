Albany men wanted in connection to vehicle break-ins across Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for two men wanted for vehicle break-ins, including police vehicles, across Georgia.

Robert Parker, 24, is wanted for entering automobiles, fraud and interfering with government property.

Mahenique Parks, 24, is wanted for entering automobiles and interfering with government property.

Both men are considered armed and dangerous by police.

Both Parker and Park’s last known addresses were on the east side of Albany.

Parks stands 5′11 and weighs 140 pounds. Parker is 5′06 and weighs 134 pounds.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the break-ins is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS, or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.