Learning in Retirement program at VSU offers 70 opportunities for people over 50

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A member-led and Valdosta State Univerity (VSU)-sponsored organization is focusing on the health of people after retirement.

VSU’s Learning in Retirement is an organization that offers 70 opportunities for people over the age of 50 to learn something new.

“We call it learning in retirement, but you don’t have to be retired. Retirement looks very different now than it did in the past.” VSU Professional and Community Education Administrative Coordinator, Sue Bailey said. “You do not have to be retired. As long as you have av chance during the day to come to classes, you can come and enjoy as many classes as you’d like.”

Sue Bailey is the VSU professional and community education admin. coordinator. (Source: WALB)

Marilyn Singletary, an 82-year-old woman whose been participating in this program for 10 plus years, says she’s learned several things while participating in Learning in Retirement.

“My favorites are the exercise ones. I love the exercise classes,” Singletary, said. “I just went to a class about dementia, which I was very interested in going to. One of my neighbors is showing some definite signs and I thought so maybe I could learn something that could help.”

For only $75 dollars a semester, or $135 dollars a year, Learning in Retirement enhances the strengths and experiences of the elderly and empowers them to continue learning.

“It helps you live longer, and it helps you feel better about yourself and life in general. It gives you purpose, and a reason to get up in the morning,” Bailey said. “Lifelong learning is lifelong learning; you don’t stop learning.”

Staying mentally and physically active after the age of 50 is important to maintaining a healthy retirement.

“The LIR people have really become my family,” Singletary said. “What’s the expression, ‘If you rest you rust.’ and, ‘If you don’t use it, you lose it.’ So I just think it’s very important for people to get out.”

Marilyn Singletary has been participating in this program for 10 years. She says this program is very beneficial to people her age. (Source: WALB)

Singletary says she loves to participate in yoga and other classes because she learns something new.

“If you’re at home, don’t just sit at home. Come, join, get involved in some of these classes. You will have so much fun. There’s just something for everyone. You could come every day if you find things that really interest you,” Singletary, said.

Learning in Retirement’s course offerings and curriculum are made by active members so that they’re making sure participants are benefitting from the courses.

“It literally is something that helps support and develop people our age as we age and get older. It’s just a huge benefit mentally, physically and spiritually to have an organization like this to be a part of.”

Although classes and excursions have already started, registration is still open, and the fun goes on until early May.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.