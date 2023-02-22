Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

IHOP is bringing back free Short Stacks on National Pancake Day

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.(IHOP/Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Breakfast fans, the greatest day of the year is upon us.

IHOP will celebrate National Pancake Day on Feb. 28 by offering guests a free Short Stack of buttermilk pancakes, the chain said in a news release.

The deal will be available to dine-in customers only and will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A Short Stack consists of three buttermilk pancakes. The deal is limited to one free Short Stack per guest.

IHOP has celebrated National Pancake Day for 17 years with free Short Stacks.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines

Latest News

Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened...
Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects
Food items like bagels that have poppy seeds should be avoided by military members, according...
Military warns troops to avoid poppy seeds
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.
David Smith shovels the sidewalk as the first snow falls ahead of a winter storm on Tuesday,...
Massive winter storm brings snow, strong winds, frigid cold
President Joe Biden delivers a speech marking the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion...
Biden: Putin’s suspension of nuclear arms treaty with US ‘big mistake’