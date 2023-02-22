Ask the Expert
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.

An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.(Source: Georgia Department of Natural Resources)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of a bald eagle in Irwin County.

An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9, according to Georgia DNR officials.

The bird was rescued and taken to Quailwood Animal Hospital.

Georgia DNR officials said it was determined that the bird was shot with buckshot.

“Unfortunately, the bird had to be euthanized due to overwhelming and devastating damage to the body cavity and wings,” Georgia DNR officials said in a Facebook post.

A reward is being offered for any information that leads to the arrest of those responsible.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act prohibits anyone without a permit from the Secretary of the Interior from shooting a bald eagle. Violations could result in a $100,000 fine and a year in prison for the first offense.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Georgia DNR Game Warden Hotline at (800) 241-4113 or the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Southwest Regional Office at (404) 679-4000.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

