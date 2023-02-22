Ask the Expert
GBI: Homerville police chief arrested

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police Department's evidence room.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into missing evidence from the Homerville Police Department’s evidence room.
By Seth Feiner
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HOMERVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The police chief of Homerville has been arrested on multiple charges including violation of oath of office, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Dearin “Mack” Drury, 40, has turned himself in and now faces charges of violation of oath of office, with theft by taking, possession of marijuana and false statements and writings.

GBI gave few details on the violation of oath of office other than there was “improper evidence handling” that happened at the Homerville Police Department on Monday, Feb. 19.

The incident was reported to the Clinch County Sheriff’s Office, which then reported it to GBI.

The investigation is ongoing and once it is completed, the Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office will take over the case, the GBI confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Regional Office at (912) 389-4103. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling (1-800) 597-TIPS (8477).

