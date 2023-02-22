First Alert Weather
Another Late February Record Warm Stretch
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Clouds to sun, mild to warm & breezy today. Near record warmth takes over the rest of the week and into early next week. More clouds the next 2 days with slight rain chances. More sunshine this weekend with cooler starts. Monday will again be near record levels in the afternoon. Scattered showers arrive Monday night with a weak cold front. We cool about 5-10 degrees.
First Alert Meteorologist
Chris Zelman
