First Alert Weather

Another Late February Record Warm Stretch
To start off very mild this morning mostly cloudy The sunshine is going to take over as we head into this afternoon and it turns breezy and warm already in the
By Chris Zelman
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Clouds to sun, mild to warm & breezy today. Near record warmth takes over the rest of the week and into early next week. More clouds the next 2 days with slight rain chances. More sunshine this weekend with cooler starts. Monday will again be near record levels in the afternoon. Scattered showers arrive Monday night with a weak cold front. We cool about 5-10 degrees.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Clouds hold as spring-like warmth builds
