Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects

Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened...
Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened on Feb. 16.(Source: Dougherty County Police Department)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for help finding two suspects in connection to an assault that happened at a daycare center.

Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened on Feb. 16.

Police said the two suspects barged their way into the daycare and assaulted a male employee.

“The attack was prompted by an unfounded and unsubstantiated accusation made by the two assailants’ common three-year-old grandson,” DCPD officials said in a release.

Police said the victim of the assault is currently hospitalized. Police also said the two suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

DCPD officials did not disclose the name of the daycare where the incident happened.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines

Latest News

An adult male bald eagle was shot on Ponderosa Road in Irwin County on Jan. 9.
Georgia DNR asking for information after bald eagle shot, killed in Irwin Co.
WALB
Miss PattyCake to perform at First Baptist Albany in Leesburg
Police said there are two suspects, but only one has been identified as Marquis De'Sean Green,...
APD looking for armed robbery suspect
Jimmy Carter has left a legacy at GSW his alma mater teaching students the importance of being...
Jimmy Carter’s impact on Georgia Southwestern State University