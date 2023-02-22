Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County Police Department (DCPD) is asking for help finding two suspects in connection to an assault that happened at a daycare center.

Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened on Feb. 16.

Police said the two suspects barged their way into the daycare and assaulted a male employee.

“The attack was prompted by an unfounded and unsubstantiated accusation made by the two assailants’ common three-year-old grandson,” DCPD officials said in a release.

Police said the victim of the assault is currently hospitalized. Police also said the two suspects have refused to cooperate with the investigation.

DCPD officials did not disclose the name of the daycare where the incident happened.

Anyone with information on the two suspects’ whereabouts is asked to call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600 or Albany Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.

