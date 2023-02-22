Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 83-year-old man

Eddie Lee West, 83, was last seen around noon headed to Unadilla in his car. West drives a...
Eddie Lee West, 83, was last seen around noon headed to Unadilla in his car. West drives a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Georgia tag “PGR 5023.”(Source: Dooly County Sheriff's Office)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNADILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in looking for a man last seen on Tuesday.

Eddie Lee West, 83, was last seen around noon headed to Unadilla in his car. West drives a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Georgia tag “PGR 5023.”

If you have seen or have any information on West’s location, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 645-0920.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
Illegally speeding through a school zone can bring a penalty of $75, including fees. The...
New Ga. bill could reduce speeding fines

Latest News

She was last seen in the 400 block of W Tift Avenue.
Albany Police Department searching for missing juvenile
On Feb. 21, Albany Police Department (APD) detectives identified Keanu Mizell and her husband...
Albany suspects identified in homicide update
The accident happened around 11:30 a.m.
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuesday Liberty Expressway crash
Derick Mackey and Corey Glover are wanted in connection to the assault incident that happened...
Dougherty PD asking for help finding daycare assault suspects