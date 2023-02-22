Dooly Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for 83-year-old man
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
UNADILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Dooly County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in looking for a man last seen on Tuesday.
Eddie Lee West, 83, was last seen around noon headed to Unadilla in his car. West drives a maroon 2015 Chrysler 200 with a Georgia tag “PGR 5023.”
If you have seen or have any information on West’s location, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (229) 645-0920.
