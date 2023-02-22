Clouds hold as spring-like warmth builds

Variably cloudy, breezy and unseasonably warm across SGA. It’s a tad warmer than yesterday with highs upper 70s low 80s which are running 5-10° above average. Warming trend continues as highs top low-mid 80s the rest of the week. Temperatures near and potentially tie records while lows rise into the 60s coming close to record high minimum readings.

Lots of clouds around with very little rain expected. Other than a few passing showers mostly dry through the weekend. Late Monday into early Tuesday scattered showers return.

