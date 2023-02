PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Hornets girls varsity basketball team fresh off their region title handled business on Tuesday night with a 57-19 win over Bleckley County. Sariyah Chester and Tashay Gay combined for 45 points in the opening round win. The Hornets will play the winner of the Screven County and Heard County game.

