Carter Plains Foundation repairs substandard homes

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One goal former President Jimmy Carter has worked for through the decades is liveable housing for all people, no matter their economic standing.

Carter started a project in Plains, to make sure his neighbors in his hometown have safe houses to live in. WALB met with the people behind the Carter Plains Foundation, who are carrying on the former President’s mission.

“We had some bad weather come through. Moved some of the shingles around. And then we had a leak in the bathroom,” Plains homeowner Jessie Tullis said.

Tullis says he doesn’t want to sound like he is bragging, but through their families, he has known Jimmy Carter since he was a boy.

So when the Carter Plains Foundation contacted him about fixing up his King Drive home, it did not surprise him.

“It’s not necessarily who he helps, it’s who needs help. Whoever needs help, Jimmy was there for him. And he still is,” Tullis said.

Carter Plains Association Secretary/Treasurer Andrea Walker says Carter called her with the original idea.

“About 3 years ago, he said we are not traveling internationally. We’re not going to Atlanta as much. So let’s do something to help Plains. Let’s eradicate substandard housing. And handed it over with the direction of, ‘Hey, find 20 or 25 homes and figure it out. Fix it’,” Walker said.

Tullis’ home had the roof fixed, mold removed, and the kitchen and bathroom remodeled. Also, a new air conditioning unit. How much does that impact your life in the summer?

“100 percent,” Tullis said.

Those air conditioners came from a company that gifted them when told that Jimmy Carter was helping people.

“Because of his name. All of the HVAC units were donated. So that was a huge, huge help,” Tullis said.

So far 20 homes in Plains are on the schedule for repair by the Carter Plains Foundation. It’s all done with donations. Jimmy Carter spent decades with Habitat, but this work in Plains is for people who need help for various reasons that can’t fix their homes. So the Carters are making sure their neighbors receive the help they need.

“That’s what they do. They want to make sure that everybody has someplace safe to go. And they want to make sure, I don’t know how to explain it, it’s just who they are,” Walker said.

Tullis looks at his home with all the improvements and says it doesn’t surprise him that Jimmy Carter cared.

“Like I said, he is a good man. What he does stand for, the kind of person he is. And we sure do appreciate him,” Tullis said.

If you would like to help in Jimmy Carter’s project to help his neighbors and Plains, you can donate to the Carter Plains Foundation by clicking here.

