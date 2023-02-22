APD looking for armed robbery suspect

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a recent armed robbery and they are asking for the public’s help finding a suspect in connection to the incident.

Police said the armed robbery happened on the 3000 block of Plantation Drive.

Police said there are two suspects, but only one has been identified as Marquis De`Sean Green, 19.

Green is described as 5′10 and weighs 155 pounds.

The victim told police the two suspects raised a handgun and stole a 2019 black Nissan Altima from the victim.

If you have any more information in reference to this incident or on Green’s whereabouts, contact the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

