Albany suspects identified in homicide update

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Tuesday, Albany Police Department (APD) detectives say they identified two suspects in a deadly Albany shooting.

Keanu Mizell and her husband Ambakisye Mizell have been named suspects in a homicide case from August 2022, per APD.

On August 15, 2021, APD officers responded to a shooting on the 300 block of W. Mercer Avenue at around 9:17 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found two males, Alonzo Jones and Keshawn Griffin, with gunshot wounds. Both died from their injuries.

Keanu and Ambakisye are now charged with felony murder, according to police.

Additional warrants, in this case, are expected, according to police.

Keanu is currently in Dougherty County Jail on unrelated charges to the shooting.

Ambakisye is currently in Cobb County Jail also on unrelated charges.

