Albany Police Department searching for missing juvenile
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the public`s help finding a missing juvenile.
The juvenile has been identified as Taraji Turner.
Turner was last seen in the 400 block of W. Tift Avenue.
Turner is a 16-year-old female with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. She is 5′3 and weighs 140 pounds.
Police believe Turner is with a man.
Albany Police Department is requesting that if you have any more information, please call (229) 431-2100.
