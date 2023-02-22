Albany Police Department searching for missing juvenile

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department needs the public`s help finding a missing juvenile.

The juvenile has been identified as Taraji Turner.

Turner was last seen in the 400 block of W. Tift Avenue.

Turner is a 16-year-old female with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes. She is 5′3 and weighs 140 pounds.

Police believe Turner is with a man.

Albany Police Department is requesting that if you have any more information, please call (229) 431-2100.

