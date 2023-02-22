1 killed, 3 injured in Tuesday Liberty Expressway crash

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A woman was killed and three others were injured in a Tuesday morning accident that happened on the Liberty Expressway, according to officials.

The accident happened around 11:30 a.m.

Teresa Jones, 60, was identified as the driver of the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.

The three others injured were taken to the emergency room at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more about the accident.

