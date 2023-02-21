Ask the Expert
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries

Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A man has died after being injured in a Tifton stabbing, according to the city of Tifton.

The incident happened on Friday, Feb. 17, after police say witnesses told them that, Michael Swain, 43, and another man got into an argument that led to a fatal stabbing.

Police say when they arrived on the 600 block of Belleview Circle, they found Swain lying unconscious on the porch of a home.

Swain later died from his injuries at Tift Regional Medical Center.

A tip then led officers from where Swain was found to a nearby home of the man who allegedly got into the argument with him.

He was also taken to Tift Regional for injuries. His condition is currently unknown.

The city says Tifton police have yet to file charges as the investigation into Swain’s death continues.

If you have any information, you are asked to call a Tifton detective at (229) 382-3132, or the police tip line at (229) 391-3991.

Stay with WALB News 10 for updates.

