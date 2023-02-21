Thomasville prepares to host 12 cities for tourism business workshops

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Council for the Arts and Georgia Municipal Association are partnering with a local community to help teach other cities how to improve urban vitality.

While Thomasville is a modest community, the downtown area is leaving a huge impact on the state of Georgia.

Downtown Thomasville is a travel destination for many in Georgia — so much so that 12 cities from around the state are coming to Rose City to learn about placemaking and revamping their cities to attract more visitors.

“Creative arts and placemaking within your community are more than what you just see in a mural. It’s the creative placemaking of arts that brings in culture and vibrancy. It could be for Thomasville the bronze sculptures or the hunt the lost quail or the temporary art that we work with the center for the arts on bringing those types of things into the community really activates quality of life,” April Norton, the managing director of marketing communications for the Thomasville, said.

April Norton, managing director of marketing communications for the city of Thomasville says creative placemaking of arts brings in culture and vibrancy to a community. (SOURCE: WALB)

Florida State Representative for District 49 Melony Bell says downtown Thomasville is a travel destination, and that the city has much to offer in the form of art.

“Thomasville is a destination to come to shop and all your restaurants and the shops that you have, it’s just a fun place to come, it’s a very clean city, very safe and we’ve just been enjoying the day. I think the artwork brings a lot of people to town. Not everybody is a museum hugger or art hugger, but everybody has art in us, and I think that’s what the quaintness of this little town has to offer,” Rep. Bell said.

Florida State Representative for District 48 Melony Bell says Thomasville is a go-to destination for shopping and enjoying a nice, clean town. (SOURCE: WALB)

12 cities including Cairo, Tifton and Valdosta are set to come to Thomasville to learn how to revitalize their city. Those representatives will include an arts organization, or artist in their community, a city manager, or member of the city council, and of course, their downtown tourism development team.

“The city of Thomasville and Thomasville Center for the arts, for several years have worked together to really leverage our partnership in providing creative place-making opportunities all across the community but more specifically the downtown area. Each of those three representatives would come bringing their cities challenges and then they will leave with an outcome of how to take that back into their city and execute it to growing their communities,” Norton said.

For a town like Thomasville, attracting younger visitors from other states, like Logan from Florida, has never been an issue.

”It’s an older area, but they’ve remodeled and revamped it to attract the younger generations. It’s a lot of mom-and-pop stores, which I think are very vital to the area and everyone is really friendly.”

On President’s Day 2023, downtown Thomasville has been quite active, and visitors like Teresa from Florida say they can’t wait to come back.

“People seem very friendly. You can walk without being worried about being run over by people on bicycles and it’s just so beautiful. The trees and the homes are lovely, and you feel a sense a community here.”

The three-day intensive workshops will be from February 22-24.

