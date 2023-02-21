Thomas University recording 20th century local Black history in oral report

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Thomas University is currently in the process of recording 20th Century African American history-- found right in the City of Roses.

One focus in the black history oral report will be the evolution of education during times of segregation here in Thomasville and Magnolia High School played a huge role in that evolution.

Magnolia High School was established in 1958. (WALB)

William Simmons, an Magnolia High School Alumnus, remembers his days at Magnolia High School. The school was established back in 1958. Before schools were created solely for African Americans, they got most of their schooling from churches.

“It was separate but equal, but the difference was we didn’t always get what we needed to be separate and equal. Many of the parents had to make just a tremendous sacrifice to be able just to start the school up and to give it what it needed for the basic things that were needed,” he said.

Thomasville is known for its many plantations, which often are negatively viewed due to slavery. But Simmons tells me there’s actually a unique aspect of plantations in Thomasville’s Black History. The majority of the plantations provided educational opportunities to African Americans that lived there.

Simmons is the president of the Magnolia High School Alumni Association. (WALB)

Now, as the Magnolia High School Alumni Association president, Simmons is making sure history such as that isn’t lost by working with Dr. Michael Murphey from Thomas University on an oral Black history report.

“This is history that you very seldom get to experience,” Simmons said.

Murphey added that the way he’s choosing to preserve local history will impact many generations to come.

“Preserving this type of history and the way that we are preserving it through oral histories and ultimately a digital humanities project, it will allow generations upon generations to go back and learn about the history of Thomas County and the African American community in the 1900s and 1970s,” he said

Murphy added that teaching history from the 1900s is imperative in our classrooms today.

Dr. Murphy said it will take three to four years to research and gather all local history between the 1950s and 1970s. (WALB)

“One of the keys to making sure local history is not lost is to see if we can get it implemented in curriculum,” he said.

Simmons said we can’t continue to make history without knowing past local history.

“1900s to 1970s was a tremendous period of transition and this history is pretty much missing. How do we get to that next level if we don’t know how we got to where we are now, and this local history will tie that cap together,” he said.

The oral history report will take three to four years to complete and will teach Thomas University students along the way as it’s developed.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.