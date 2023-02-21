Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Phoebe, ASU to host expo for first-time moms

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.
The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.(Pixabay via MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is making it all about first-time moms and their newborn babies on Saturday.

The hospital system will be hosting a maternity expo at Albany State University called “It’s All About You, Baby.”

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.

The expo will feature safe infant sleep education, mental health and self-care stations, infant CPR, and other baby education resources.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On...
Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president and the only president from Georgia, is receiving...
‘It’s more than Jimmy Carter the president, it’s Jimmy Carter the person’: Carter getting home hospice care

Latest News

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
This event will be hosted in the Cairo High School gym from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for...
Business, career fair at Cairo High set for Thursday
Magnolia High School parents and teachers sacrificed a lot to establish the school for African...
Thomas University recording 20th century local Black history in oral report
Jimmy Carter poster inside of a gift shop.
Plains tourism picks up as Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care