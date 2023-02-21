Phoebe, ASU to host expo for first-time moms

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe is making it all about first-time moms and their newborn babies on Saturday.

The hospital system will be hosting a maternity expo at Albany State University called “It’s All About You, Baby.”

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.

The expo will feature safe infant sleep education, mental health and self-care stations, infant CPR, and other baby education resources.

