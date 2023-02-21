Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County law enforcement to crack down on drunk and distracted driving — and the fatalities that could come from it.

In 2021, it was reported in the Dougherty County area that 19 people were killed in traffic casualties, according to the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. This was a 46% rise since 2017 when there were 13 traffic fatalities.

Since 2022, 20 people have been killed in traffic casualties in Dougherty County, which is a 100% increase over a five-year period since 2018.

“The time has come to reverse the increase in persons being killed on our roads in the United States and Georgia,” said Allen Poole, director of the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

On Thursday, the Thunder Task Force Operation will begin random checkpoints for speed, seat belt and hands-free law enforcement.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be checkpoints for impaired driving. If any driver exceeds the blood-alcohol concentration level of .08, they will be jailed, the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety said no warnings will be issued — this is the warning

Over the course of the next few months, The Thunder Task Force Operation will continue to partner with the Albany and Dougherty County police departments.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.