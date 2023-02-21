New southwest Georgia brand ‘Autilove’ helps spread awareness, reduce stigma around autism

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - A Southwest Georgia native hopes the clothing brand he invented will help raise awareness and reduce the stigma around people with an autism spectrum disorder.

The Autilove clothing line includes the brand’s mission statement in retail stores. It’s a message of love and faith.

“Autilove has been in business for almost a year. February 28, 2022, was our launch date, which happened to work out where we launched on my boy’s birthday,” Eric Dellinger, president and owner of Autilove, said.

Autilove clothing brand is expanding all over southwest Georgia, to spread awareness of Autism. (Source: WALB)

His two twin boys have autism. He feels that his boys are the missing puzzle piece. Dellinger shared how he started this brand.

“I’ve noticed that so many come in, and they notice, ‘oh my gosh, this is awesome. I have a family friend or member who has it,’ and they just love all the support they are getting from it,” Anna Grace Haggerty, a Knights clothing store employee, said.

The community reaction truly speaks to the needs of those dealing with someone with special needs. Dellinger adds how the stories he hears shape the vision behind the brand.

“Everybody has their own little story, whether it’s their niece, nephew, friend, or child that has to do with special needs. And that’s probably the coolest part,” Dellinger said.

Haggerty describes this brand as a puzzle piece. The Tyrannosaurs Rex design, named “ARRBBee,” is a reflection of the owner’s child who is fun, energetic, focused and maybe like someone you know.

“It makes them feel more welcomed in society with everything. It just shows they are normal people and that everyone is unique, like puzzle pieces,” Haggerty said.

This Autilove brand has expanded to several stores in Southwest Georgia.

If you’re interested in learning more about the brand, you can visit their website here.

