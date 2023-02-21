Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Valdosta leaders address affordable housing concerns following federal funding grant

Several cities across Georgia will be getting federal funding to go toward affordable housing
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Homelessness is something many face in Lowndes County due to the lack of affordable housing options.

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock and Senator Jon Ossoff announced over $78 million in federal housing investments for over 100 cities around the state. The resources secured will provide affordable housing options for all incomes.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis, with the South Georgia Partnership to End Homelessness in Valdosta, says his office receives more than 2,500 calls a month in regard to people looking for decent, affordable housing.

“This funding that is coming from Washington is tremendously needed here in South Georgia. Due to the fact that we have a poor selection of decent affordable housing,” Mathis said.

Dr. Ronnie Mathis says he receives over 4,000 calls a month about housing insecurity.
Dr. Ronnie Mathis says he receives over 4,000 calls a month about housing insecurity.(Source: WALB)

One Valdosta resident says she has slept in her car multiple times this past year because she can’t find a decent two-bedroom to rent within her price range.

“They really really really need a lot of help down here. Because there’s a lot of mothers that don’t have places to stay,” Barbara Jackson, a mother who lives in Valdosta, said. “I’ve been homeless for almost a year now. I went for a two-bedroom and one bath, and that was $2,100 dollars.”

Valdosta -Lowndes County is set to receive $1.6 million from the Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant. Some say that’s a good start if it is used properly.

“Senator Warnock and Senator Ossoff, they have delivered. They have done what they told us they were going to do,” Mathis said. “Now it’s for local government to do what’s needed. And that is to make sure that these findings are utilized to provide affordable decent housing.”

Leaders say this is a good start, but they don’t feel that it’s enough to tackle the affordable housing crisis.

“Certainly it’s going to take more than $1.6 million to help bring some relief to a declining population of decent affordable housing,” Mathis said.

Jackson says landlords are overcharging for their rental properties.

“Down here, the money that they’re asking people to pay, it’s not worth it. It’s not worth it at all,” Jackson said.

Barbara Jackson is a mother right now suffering because there are not enough affordable housing...
Barbara Jackson is a mother right now suffering because there are not enough affordable housing options available in Lowndes County.(Source: WALB)

Some Valdosta leaders say they are thankful for the funding, but Georgia needs more renter laws for their residents.

“Georgia is one of 25 states that has no laws on the books to govern landlords. I think we need laws on the book that will govern the increase and the flexibility of how much rent can go up,” Mathis said.

Research shows that since 2019, Georgia renters have faced the 12th-highest increase in rent in the nation — far exceeding income growth over that same period.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muchelle Johnson was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Albany woman missing since Wednesday found
Michael Harper is a historian.
Historian uncovering part of Albany’s hidden Black history
It's been three years since the Disappearance of 21 year-old Jessica Dietzel. The family is...
Saturday marks 3 years since Jessica Dietzel’s disappearance
Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, “decided to spend his remaining time at home with...
State leaders issue statements on former President Carter getting hospice care
They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On...
Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
People flock to Plains: Hometown of President Jimmy Carter
People flock to Plains: Hometown of President Jimmy Carter
WALB
12 cities to learn about placemaking from Thomasville
Photo of President Jimmy Carter in Africa observing water being filtered to prevent Guinea worm...
From 3 million to 13: Jimmy Carter’s goal to eradicate Guinea worm disease nearly finished