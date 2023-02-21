Friendly City Public Receives Public Safety Grant

Ask the Expert
Tifton receives grant for public safety supplies
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - $16,000 is trickling down to the Friendly City.

A grant is being allocated for law enforcement through the Georgia Municipal Association’s Safety and Liability Management Grant Program.

The money is used to enhance public safety equipment that local law enforcement agencies use to help people in emergency settings.

The funds were used to purchase safety strobe lights, AED pads and batteries, and tactical bag supplies for the Tifton Police Department in case of an active shooter situation.

Tifton’s Fire Chief Bobby Bennett says the AED replacement pads are a necessity for the department. The pads are used if someone were to go into cardiac arrest in any of the city buildings.

“Any person can give aid quick and efficiently with this device it’s very user-friendly. You open the lid, and it tells you what to do from start to finish. The need was there, and it has been met through this grant that we have gotten,” Bennett said.

One resident has been living in Tifton for over 50 years. She says she is happy to know the city is investing in public safety for the community.

City leaders say they are committed to continuously increasing the safety of residents and employees.

