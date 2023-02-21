Ask the Expert
Collapsed sewer line causes 600K gallon spill in Valdosta

The spill happened on Feb. 15 in the East Park area.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A sewer line collapse caused over 600,000 gallons of sewage to spill into a Valdosta watershed, according to the city.

The spill happened on Feb. 15 in the East Park area.

City officials said the cause of the spill was the result of a sewer line collapsing, which caused sewage to overflow into the wetland watershed area near Knights Creek.

An estimated 672,250 gallons were spilled, according to the city.

The city said the sewage spill was cleaned up and the area was disinfected.

We will update this article with more information as we receive it.

