Business, career fair at Cairo High set for Thursday

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - A business and career fair in Grady County is the place to be on this upcoming Thursday.

This event will be hosted in the Cairo High School gym from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for students and 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. for the public.

Everyone is welcome. Over 30 organizations will be present and ready to hire.

This particular event will prepare students for the business world, illustrating how to interact and network in a professional setting.

There will be door prizes given away to potential job seekers.

If you are interested to become a vendor or a potential job seeker looking to register, click here.

