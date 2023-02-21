Ask the Expert
Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts to host ‘Youth Art Month 2023′

The exhibit will showcase student art from about 50 regional schools.
The exhibit will showcase student art from about 50 regional schools.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host Youth Art Month 2023 from Feb. 26 to March 22 from 1-4 p.m.

This year’s theme is “Your Art, Your Voice.” The artwork of students from about 50 regional schools will be featured.

This year’s exhibit is in conjunction with the National Art Education Association and the Council for Art Education. The exhibit allows art teachers from across the region the opportunity to select outstanding student art to be showcased in the Turner Center galleries.

“Hosting hundreds of student artists from our community, and beyond, is a privilege we look forward to each year,” said Bill Shenton, curator and artistic administrator for the Center. “The sheer number of colorful creations adoring our galleries’ walls during the YAM exhibition is awe-inspiring.”

High school artwork will be juried and awarded cash prizes by a panel of Valdosta State University art faculty members.

“We hope each young artist featured in this year’s exhibit is encouraged by the experience and inspired by the exposure to artwork created by their peers,” Shenton said.

For more information on the upcoming gallery opening, call (229) 247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.

