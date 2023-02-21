An early taste of spring

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - New week off to a fantastic start with sunshine and a warming trend. Highs topped low to upper 70s which ran about 5-10° above average. This warm-up continues through the week. Highs rise into the mid 80s potentially tying or breaking some records. Nights not reflective of winter with lows in the 60s which will come close to record high minimum readings. The average high is 67° and the average low 43° for late February.

With high pressure dominating through the week, look for more clouds than rainfall. Other than a few passing showers rain chances are slim the next 7 days. Although temperatures drop a bit the end of the week, it’ll remain unseasonably warm with temperatures 10-15° above average into next week.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.