72-year-old pizza delivery driver shot on the job, police say

The 72-year-old driver is expected to survive from his injuries.
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A 72-year-old pizza delivery driver in Ohio was shot while on the job Sunday night, according to police.

Officials with the Toledo Police Department said the driver was shot around 6:30 p.m. by an unknown person during an attempted robbery.

It is unclear if the shooter successfully got away with any money.

The 72-year-old driver is expected to recover from his injuries.

No other information about the case was provided. The investigation is ongoing.

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
