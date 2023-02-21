Ask the Expert
30 bullet casings found after Albany house shooting

When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the...
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - No one was injured after a shooting left dozens of bullets inside and near an Albany home.

The incident happened on Monday in the 800 block of Corn Avenue.

A victim told police that a vehicle was seen speeding in the area and through the alleyway just before the shooting.

During the shooting, a victim said they were cut by broken glass as they attempted to crawl to check on another victim inside the home, APD says.

When Albany police arrived, they say they found bullets scattered through the home in the bathroom, bedrooms, hallways and an alleyway near the home.

Police also collected a 9-millimeter pistol at the scene of the crime.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

